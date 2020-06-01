Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Exchange India starts real-time market for electricity transactions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:14 IST
Power Exchange India starts real-time market for electricity transactions

Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL) on Monday said it has kick-started Real Time Market (RTM) for electricity transactions. The RTM enables consumers, including distribution companies (discoms) and captive users, to buy power on exchanges just an hour before delivery.

"The first trade conducted on PXIL's platform were from clients of Kreate Energy Private Ltd and PTC India Ltd. The initial auction sessions also saw participation from distribution utilities of Telangana, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Jharkhand," a PXIL statement. Commenting on the launch, Prabhajit Kumar Sarkar, MD & CEO of PXIL said "the RTM is a major evolutionary change in the dynamics of the power market in our country.

"With RTM, both sellers and buyers now get an opportunity to continuously manage their portfolio optimally through a transparent and efficient marketplace." The traction from the first day itself indicates that this product meets the requirement of the entire sector and the liquidity is only going to increase further in the coming months, it added. The RTM has also gone live at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with effect from Monday.

There are two energy exchanges in India -- IEX and PXIL -- where electricity is traded..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll in J-K rises to 29

A 72-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Monday, raising the death toll due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 29, officials said. The resident of Doda district with comorbidities like lung and heart ailments was admitte...

Govt must take political parties, country into confidence over restoration of status quo ante on border with China: Congress.

Govt must take political parties, country into confidence over restoration of status quo ante on border with China Congress....

China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources

China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.C...

Steamy Singapore says face shields no substitute for mandatory masks

Tropical city-state Singapore said on Monday it was curbing the use of face shields as a substitute for masks, as its residents look for ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus and avoid discomfort on hot, humid days. The Southeast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020