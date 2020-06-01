Power Exchange India starts real-time market for electricity transactions

Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL) on Monday said it has kick-started Real Time Market (RTM) for electricity transactions. The RTM enables consumers, including distribution companies (discoms) and captive users, to buy power on exchanges just an hour before delivery.

"The first trade conducted on PXIL's platform were from clients of Kreate Energy Private Ltd and PTC India Ltd. The initial auction sessions also saw participation from distribution utilities of Telangana, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Jharkhand," a PXIL statement. Commenting on the launch, Prabhajit Kumar Sarkar, MD & CEO of PXIL said "the RTM is a major evolutionary change in the dynamics of the power market in our country.

"With RTM, both sellers and buyers now get an opportunity to continuously manage their portfolio optimally through a transparent and efficient marketplace." The traction from the first day itself indicates that this product meets the requirement of the entire sector and the liquidity is only going to increase further in the coming months, it added. The RTM has also gone live at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with effect from Monday.

There are two energy exchanges in India -- IEX and PXIL -- where electricity is traded..