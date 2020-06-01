Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: CBN issues new directives for refunds of failed transaction

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:17 IST
Nigeria: CBN issues new directives for refunds of failed transaction
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@cenbank)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has issued new directives to banks for refunds to customers on any failed transactions through ATMs, PoS, internet transfer, and e-platforms transactions, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The latest timelines for banks to ensure strict compliance was contained in a statement issued by the Apex Bank's Director, Corporate Communication, Isaac Okorafor.

He stated that the revised timelines were part of the bank's efforts to enhance service quality, particularly quick refunds when customers experience failed transactions, dispense errors or disputes.

Specifically, he stated that revised timelines for reversals and/or the resolution of refund complaints on electronic channels which takes effect from June 8, 2020, were as follows:

"Failed "On-Us" ATM transactions (when customers use their cards on their bank's ATMs) shall be instantly reversed from the current timeline of three (3) days. Where instant reversal fails due to any technical issue or system glitch, the timeline for manual reversal shall not exceed 24 hours."

"Refunds for failed "Not-on-Us" ATM transactions (where customers use their cards on other banks' ATMs) shall not exceed 48 hours from the current 3-5 days."

"Resolution of disputed/failed PoS or Web transactions shall be concluded within 72 hours from the current five (5) days. All banks are directed to resolve the backlog of all ATM, POS, and Web customer refunds within two weeks starting June 8, 2020", he added.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll in J-K rises to 29

A 72-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Monday, raising the death toll due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 29, officials said. The resident of Doda district with comorbidities like lung and heart ailments was admitte...

Govt must take political parties, country into confidence over restoration of status quo ante on border with China: Congress.

Govt must take political parties, country into confidence over restoration of status quo ante on border with China Congress....

China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources

China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.C...

Steamy Singapore says face shields no substitute for mandatory masks

Tropical city-state Singapore said on Monday it was curbing the use of face shields as a substitute for masks, as its residents look for ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus and avoid discomfort on hot, humid days. The Southeast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020