Assam eco advisory committee report to fight lockdown woes

The Assam Economic Advisory Committee, formed to suggest measures to boost the economy during the lockdown, Monday recommended to the government to form a Farmers Commission in Assam to address the problems of the agriculture sector. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced to form a three-member ministerial committee under the leadership of Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora as its members for implementing the suggestions.

Submitting the report, Committee chairman Subhash Das said the report has given thrust on agriculture and allied sectors for reviving the economy of the state. "There is no farmers' commission in Assam to address the problems of the cultivators. Our major suggestion is to form a Farmers Commission, at least for 2-3 years. This will help farmers to go there with day to day problems and find solutions," Das said.

He also pointed out that the state's agriculture policy is ready but not notified as yet and requested the government to notify it soon to help the farming community. Regarding the industrial sector, the committee said that the working capital of the factories have been affected as there was no production in the last two months during the lockdown and suggested an interest subsidy of 2-3 per cent for loans for working capital.

"We also took some figures from the (industry) department and it shows that central subsidy of Rs 743 crore and state subsidy of Rs 21 crore are pending. If we can release this amount within a month, then our industries will get huge benefits and it will make up their working capital," Das told Sonowal. The committee also suggested the government to roll out a comprehensive social security scheme through an act with contributions from the members.

"If people in an unorganised sector or any industry lose jobs, then they should be supported for six months. It should not be more than that. The people can contribute monthly Rs 100 or Rs 200 and it can be decided later. It's like in the USA, where highly qualified people losing jobs are being supported for six months," Das said..