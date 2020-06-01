A K Srivastava is new Director (Defence Business) of BEML Ltd

A K Srivastava assumed charge as Director (Defence Business) of BEML Limited, a schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence, on Monday. He was also nominated as member of the Board of the company where, prior to this elevation, he was Chief General Manger, BEML Defence (Marketing).

He graduated from IIT Kharagpur in Mechanical Engineering and joined BEML as an Engineer Trainee in 1987, a BEML release said. In his professional career spanning over three decades in BEML, he has worked in various "critical functional areas" in the company, at different geographical locations including overseas, it said.