Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradip Kumar Tripathi takes charge as Steel Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:18 IST
Pradip Kumar Tripathi takes charge as Steel Secretary

Senior IAS officer Pradip Kumar Tripathi on Monday took over the charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Steel, according to an official statement. Tripathi succeeds Binoy Kumar, who superannuated on May 31, 2020.

"Pradip Kumar Tripathi, IAS has taken over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel," the Steel Ministry said in a statement. In April, the government had appointed Tripathi as Steel Secretary. He is an IAS officer of 1987 batch of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) cadre.

Prior to this, Tripathi had been posted as Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the statement said..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public over the weekend on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for taking actio...

Pritam Kotal, Jeje Lalpekhlua recall Mohun Bagan's victory parade of maiden I-League title

Five years ago on this day, Mohun Bagans homecoming was celebrated with a rousing reception - fans pouring on the streets to celebrate Kolkatas first-ever I-League title. But the gravity of the victory did not really hit the players till th...

#Unlock1: Here is detailed list of restricted, permitted activities for Delhiites

As Unlock1 comes into effect from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minis...

CPI stages protest against LG Polymers and AP government

Communist Party of India CPI leaders staged a protest on Monday against the state government for its alleged support to LG Polymers company at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam. CPI state secretary JVV Satyanarayana, who led the protest, deman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020