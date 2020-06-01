Left Menu
Skoda Auto Volkswagen restarts production at Pune facility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:52 IST
Automaker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Monday said it has restarted production at its Pune facility in compliance with government norms and other mandatory requirements on coronavirus pandemic. The company had on May 21 announced resumption of production at its Aurangabad plant along with recommencement of work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility.

"Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has resumed operations in single-shift in strict compliance of safety norms issued by the Central, state and local authorities," the company said in a statement. SAVWIPL has also issued a 60-point 'Start Safe' guide, prepared in close collaboration with medical practitioners, in the wake of recommencement of operations at the Pune manufacturing facility, it said.

