Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive says new corporate tax would target below 0.2% of turnover

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:41 IST
EU executive says new corporate tax would target below 0.2% of turnover
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A new corporate tax could raise 10 billion euros a year to help fund stimulus plans while amounting to less than 0.2% of the turnover of large companies that benefit from the European Union's single market, the bloc's executive said on Monday. Under a plan awaiting approval or changes from the 27 EU member states, the European Commission would borrow an unprecedented 750 billion euros in the market to fund spending aimed at reviving economies ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

It has proposed several possible levies to help repay the debt, including the new single market tax, which would come into force in or after 2024. "Depending on the design, whether a lump sum or a fee proportional to firms' size or a portion of a tax on profits, around 10 billion euros could be raised without excessively weighing on any individual firm," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"Ten billion euros is less than 0.2% of the turnover generated by the EU operations of those large companies." The spokeswoman added that the expected annual revenue was a preliminary estimate falling in the middle of various options under consideration for the tax.

The Commission has also floated other possible sources of new revenue for the EU's joint budget -- from a plastics tax to a levy on the carbon footprint of imports -- to repay stimulus debt. The EU's top budget official, Johannes Hahn, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday that the single market tax could affect 70,000 companies in Europe with global turnover exceeding 750 million euros.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Power to get cheaper for domestic consumers in Punjab

Electricity rates are set to become lower for domestic consumers in Punjab with the power regulator PSERC announcing 25-50 paise per unit reduction in power tariff on Monday. In its new tariff order for 2020-21, the Punjab State Electricity...

UPDATE 10-Trump backpedals after 'shooting' threat to Minneapolis protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tried to walk back a Twitter threat to respond with deadly force to three days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of an unarmed black man.After his online comment that when the l...

Good samaritans help Bangladeshi boy undergo heart surgery in TN

A 9-year old Bangladeshi boy has got a new lease of life after a successful heart surgery in Tamil Nadu amid the COVID-19 lockdown with the help of an Indian who was friends with his uncle in Oman where they worked together. Not only did N ...

4 children drown while bathing in pond in Odisha

Four cousins, all minors, drowned in a pond while taking bath in the water body in Odishas Dhenkanal district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the four children, including two girls, had gone to bathe in the pond in Gobind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020