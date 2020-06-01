Hero MotoCorp dispatches 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May while gradually emerging from the countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19. The company scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4, the company said in a statement on Monday.

All its six manufacturing facilities -- at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh -- have now resumed operations with limited production. The manufacturing facilities at global locations -- one each in Colombia and Bangladesh -- also restarted production during the month. Operations have also resumed at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur in Rajasthan in a graded manner and work on new product development has started with strict safety and hygiene protocols.

Nearly 5,000 customer touch-points of Hero MotoCorp have re-opened. These outlets, which contribute 85 per cent of the company's domestic sales, retailed more than 1.6 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during May, driven by demand in the semi-urban and rural markets, with BS-VI vehicles witnessing positive customer response. In the few weeks since re-opening, the company has also serviced nearly 15 lakh customer two-wheelers. (ANI)