Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs sanction Rs 3,200 cr loans under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme in single day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:23 IST
PSBs sanction Rs 3,200 cr loans under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme in single day

Public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday sanctioned Rs 3,200 crore through the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

"In a single day, June 1, 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned collateral-free loans worth Rs 3,200 crore through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme," the finance minister said in a tweet. "#MSMEs in more than 3,000 tier-II towns were covered in one day (Monday) under the collateral-free loans that will enable them to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses," it said.

On May 21, the Union Cabinet approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector. Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested MUDRA borrowers, in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was provided by the Government of India spread over the current and the next three financial years. The scheme would be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to member lending institutions (MLIs) like banks, financial institutions (FIs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to increase access to, and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, by providing them 100 per cent guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers. All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29 which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, i.e., regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore would be eligible for GECL funding under the scheme.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

China said on Monday the United States was addicted to quitting following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization WHO and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.Foreign ministry spokesman Zh...

Goa: Minister claims 6 test positive, official says only 2

Hours after Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed five members of a family and their doctor had tested positive for coronavirus in Vasco town near here, state health secretary Neela Mohanan on Monday said only two people had been infec...

UPDATE 2-Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the bodys handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China. The move...

Confusion over made in India goods, list of non-'swadeshi' items for CAPF canteens withdrawn

The government on Monday withdrew a list of over 1,000 non swadeshi products to be banned from sale at Central Armed Police Force canteens barely a couple of hours after it was circulated as several items in it were made in India. Stating t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020