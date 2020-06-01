Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends crop loan repayment date till Aug 31; prompt re-payers to benefit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:02 IST
Govt extends crop loan repayment date till Aug 31; prompt re-payers to benefit

The government on Monday decided that farmers who availed short-term crop loans at a concessional rate of 4 per cent per annum and missed their repayment after March 1, can now repay by August 31 without paying any penalty. The decision, taken by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to extend the loan repayment date will help farmers in avoiding travelling to banks for renewal or repayment of loans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic period, an official statement said.

This is the second time the repayment date has been extended. Earlier it was extended till May 31. Normally, farm loans attract an interest rate of 9 per cent. But the government is providing a 2 per cent interest subsidy to ensure farmers get short-term farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at an effective rate of 7 per cent per annum.

However, the interest rate gets even lower at 4 per cent to those farmers who repay their loans timely. The Cabinet decision taken will benefit these categories of farmers. "Farmers who will repay their loan before August 31 will be levied a concessional interest rate of 4 per cent, which is for prompt repayers," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told media after the meeting.

Asked whether the extension of repayment period till August 31 means that COVID-19 crisis will continue till that time, Tomar said, "No one in the government is an astrologer". "The government makes an effort to lessen the inconvenience caused to people. Earlier, we thought that the movement of people would become smooth by May 31. But we have received the feedback that there is still a problem in movement. So, we extended the deadline for loan repayment. So, there is no point linking with other things," he said.

In the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, there have been restrictions imposed on movement of people. Many farmers are not able to travel to bank branches for payment of their short term crop loan dues, the government said in a statement. Moreover, due to restrictions on movement of people, difficulty in timely sale, receipt of payment of their products and the necessity of adhering to social distancing norms, farmers are finding it difficult to arrange the amount to be deposited for renewal and are unable to visit the banks to deposit and draw fresh loans, it said.

Tomar also said the government had borne crop loan interest subsidy of Rs 18,000 crore last fiscal and this might increase in the current year. With regard to Kisan Credit Card (KCC), the minister said the government has provided KCC to 6.65 crore farmers at present and aims to reach out additional 2.5 to 3 crore farmers.

The farm credit target for the current fiscal has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual no more - real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums

If youve ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance.The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly thr...

Swedish PM to appoint coronavirus inquiry before summer amid criticism

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the countrys handling of the pandemic before the summer, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a newspaper interview on Monday, amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and the lack of testing. Lofve...

Coronavirus cases cross 20,000 mark in Delhi, Death toll climbs to 523

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000 mark on Monday while the death toll has risen to 523, authorities said. As many as 8,746 patients have recovered, while there are 11,565 active cases. In a bul...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in Indias COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020