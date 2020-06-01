Left Menu
Development News Edition

V-Guard Industries Q4 profit down 47 pc to Rs 32 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:04 IST
V-Guard Industries Q4 profit down 47 pc to Rs 32 cr

V-Guard Industries on Monday reported 47.49 per cent decline in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 32.23 crore due to the impact of lockdown. It clocked a profit of Rs 61.38 crore in January-March, 2018-19, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was down 27.44 per cent to Rs 541.13 crore during the period under review as against Rs 745.78 crore in the year-ago period.

“The nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic had a collateral impact in terms of revenue loss and the attendant profit impact,” V-Guard said in a post earning statement. Total expenses were at Rs 503.90 crore in March quarter 2019-20 as against Rs 671.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from electronics segment was at Rs 150.31 crore. From electricals , the revenue stood at Rs 246.66 crore during the quarter under review. Revenue from Consumer Durables segment was at Rs 144.14 crore. However, in 2019-20, V-Guard’s net profit was up 12.02 per cent to Rs 188.25 crore. It was Rs 168.04 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 2,502.94 crore, down 3.51 per cent from Rs 2,594 crore in 2018-19. "We expect the effect of the pandemic to last for a few months, during which consumer demand for discretionary items will remain subdued," Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said.

"However, the fundamentals of the business remain strong; we have significantly improved our gross margins and we continue to invest in innovation and business capabilities to achieve our long-term ambitions," he said. The company sees the current challenges as a temporary phenomenon and its balance sheet is strong enough to withstand these headwinds.  "We are confident that the business will bounce back strongly in the months to come,” he said.

Shares of V-Guard Industries on Monday settled at Rs 184 apiece on BSE, up 4.01 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual no more - real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums

If youve ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance.The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly thr...

Swedish PM to appoint coronavirus inquiry before summer amid criticism

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the countrys handling of the pandemic before the summer, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a newspaper interview on Monday, amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and the lack of testing. Lofve...

Coronavirus cases cross 20,000 mark in Delhi, Death toll climbs to 523

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000 mark on Monday while the death toll has risen to 523, authorities said. As many as 8,746 patients have recovered, while there are 11,565 active cases. In a bul...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in Indias COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020