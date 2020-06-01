Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam blowout: OIL may bring foreign experts to repair gas well

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:30 IST
Assam blowout: OIL may bring foreign experts to repair gas well

Even after five days of the blowout, a natural gas producing well of the Oil India Limited in Assam is flowing gas "uncontrollably" and the public sector undertaking on Monday said it has contacted global experts to repair the damage. Visiting the site with Tinsukia district administration officials at Baghjan, Oil India Ltd (OIL) Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Chandra Mishra said the company is doing the best it can to control the well at the earliest.

"Oil India is in discussion with foreign experts and will bring them to the site if necessary," he told Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police after the site visit. A major blowout took place on May 27 at a gas-producing well of OIL at Baghjan, next to Dibru Saikhowa National Park, forcing the administration to evacuate around 2,500 people living nearby to three camps.

The company in a statement said water is being pumped continuously through the casing valve into the well which is flowing gas "uncontrollably". "Offers with action plan and timeline received from three global experts -- Boots and Coots, Alert and Wild Well Control -- in well control operation are being examined and under consideration," it added.

OIL said a pipeline is being laid to bring water from nearby Dibru river and a water reservoir is being made in a piece of land adjacent to the well. At a press conference at OIL Field Headquarters in Duliajan, Mishra said the company has already issued a show cause notice to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the operator of the gas well.

"Actions will also be initiated on employees of OIL if there is any prima facie evidence of human error, for which a five-member inquiry committee has been formed," he added. Earlier, Mishra addressed a press conference in Tinsukia and said the company is taking all measures to ensure the safety of the local people.

Replying to a query about the impact of the blowout on the environment, he said the Assam forest department, the Tinsukia district administration and OIL are taking stock of the damage. "We are awaiting the observations and findings of the district administration, forest department and pollution control board so that all necessary steps can be taken," he said.

On May 29, the Assam Forest Department issued a notice to OIL after dead river dolphins and fish are found in a lake nearby Dibru Saikhowa National Park and it was reported that they died due to the blowout. "OIL's safety and environment department are continuously monitoring the ground situation and shall engage an expert agency for monitoring the environmental impact due to the blowout," Mishra added.

The OIL CMD also assured the local people that the company will look into the issue of providing them with compensation.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...

India may operate special flight from S Africa to bring home stranded citizens

Indian nationals, who have been stranded in South Africa and the neighbouring Kingdom of Lesotho due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to get back home as India on Monday announced plans to operate a special flight later t...

With COVID-19 tests rising in Bengal, results getting delayed: officials

As the number of tests to confirm whether one is infected by novel coronavirus has increased manifold in West Bengal, results are also getting delayed under pressure, raising the chances of its transmission, officials of state health depart...

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020