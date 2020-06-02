Left Menu
MONEY-MARKET-OPERATIONS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:34 IST
MONEY-MARKET-OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on June 1, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 281,604.54 3.13 0.01-4.15 I. Call Money 11,425.98 3.60 1.80-4.15 II. Triparty Repo 172,567.80 3.14 2.75-3.50 III. Market Repo 96,355.76 3.06 0.01-3.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,255.00 3.69 3.60-3.75 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 458.70 3.10 2.25-4.35 II. Term Money@@ 487.19 - 3.50-4.80 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 1,800.00 3.17 0.75-3.65 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 01/06/2020 1 Tue, 02/06/2020 669,360.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Mon, 01/06/2020 1 Tue, 02/06/2020 10.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -669,350.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 27,401.86 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 267,848.86 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -401,501.14 RESERVE POSITION@H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 01/06/2020 421,691.24 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 05/06/2020 421,922.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 01/06/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 08/05/2020 414,907.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo$$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 cr in May

SBI Cards and Payments Services has said that customers continued using their credit cards during lockdown and due to the unique nature of business the average daily spends were in upwards of Rs 175 crore during May. The company which is pr...

European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany

European shares inched closer to a three-month high on Tuesday on optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with German stocks buoyed by a jump for Lufthansa.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1 in early deals to hit its highest le...

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

One more terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area here, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.Earlier today, one terrorist was killed in the encounter. The operation has been concluded...
