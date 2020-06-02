Left Menu
Mercedes-Benz India launches top-end variants of GLE LWB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:50 IST
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched top-end petrol and diesel variants of its best-selling SUV, long wheelbase GLE priced at Rs 88.80 lakh and Rs 89.90 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India, except Kerala). The new top-end variants of the GLE LWB (long wheelbase)  -- 450 4MATIC (petrol) and 400 d 4MATIC (diesel) are powered by BS-VI in-line six-cylinder engines. The new GLE 450 4MATIC LWB has a power of 367 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in 5.7 seconds, while the new GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB produces an output of 330 hp and can also accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in 5.7 seconds ,Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

“The new long wheelbase GLE has already created a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and we are very satisfied with the customer response. Encouraged by this response we are now introducing a petrol and a diesel variant of the GLE LWB," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schewnk said. He further said the locally made two new variants thus make important additions to the company's GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV. "We are confident that the GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC will help this SUV retain its top billing in the luxury SUV segment,” Schewnk said.

He said the GLE LWB already has a three-month waiting period and with the introduction of a petrol model, the company expects it to further drive its popularity and cater to the requirements of those customers who waited for a petrol model. "The GLE LWB is an important pillar in our expansive SUV portfolio, leading our product offensive in the SUV segment and it remains Mercedes-Benz's highest selling SUV in India. With the addition of these two new variants, we once again reiterate our customer focus and our commitment to the Indian market," he added. The two new variants have several features, including auto park assist 360 degree surround view camera, smartphone integration, easy pack tail gate, memory package for front seats, electrically adjustable rear seats, electric sun blinds, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging front and blind spot assist, among others.

