European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany

European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts GermanyReuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:00 IST
European shares inched closer to a three-month high on Tuesday on optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with German stocks buoyed by a jump for Lufthansa.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1% in early deals to hit its highest level since March 9. Lufthansa surged 7.5% as its supervisory board approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout for the airline, driving Frankfurt-listed shares up 2.6% to its peak since March 5.
With traders in Germany returning from a long weekend, Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW gained between 4.5% and 7.7% on a Reuters report on Sunday that the country's Ministry of Economics had proposed a 5 billion euro buyer bonus scheme to boost car sales. Norway's Seadrill slid 9.3% as it announced a writedown of $1.2 billion on the value of its oil drilling rigs and warned it may have to convert a part of its $7.4 billion in debt into equity to survive.
Gains across the other markets were tempered by simmering U.S.-China tensions, with Wall Street futures coming under pressure as President Donald Trump vowed to use the military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody.
