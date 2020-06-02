Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions its first Solar project in Oman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:28 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions its first Solar project in Oman

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Tuesday said it has commissioned its first 125-MW solar energy project in Oman. Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) has become the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in this region, a company release said.

"Being a dominant player in the Middle East, this project marks our entry in the Oman market, which supports the government's vision for a clean and sustainable future," said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ld (SWSL) had received the order from Amin Renewable Energy Company SAOC.

The Amin Solar PV project is supported by the Japanese-Omani consortium designed by Marubeni Corporation, Oman Gas Company S.A.O.C., Bahwan Renewable Energy Company LLC and Nebras Power. The Amin solar project, with installed capacity of 125 MW (DC), is Oman's first renewables-based independent power project, it said.

It is also the biggest single-unit solar park in the world to use bifacial modules, which generate less heat and can withstand the desert temperature fluctuations. Sterling and Wilson Solar has commissioned a series of high-performing solar power projects globally and has to its credit around 9.2 GWp projects in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp solar project in Abu Dhabi - one of the worlds largest single location Solar PV plants. SWSL also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GWp of O&M projects globally.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool will not ease up after sealing title: Klopp

Liverpool will not ease up in their nine remaining Premier League games even after they secure the wins they need to seal a first top-flight crown in 30 years, manager Juergen Klopp said. The club has a 25-point lead over second-placed Manc...

Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone: IMD DG

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Tuesday.&#160; Deep depression intensified...

Filmmakers explore innovative concepts amid lockdown

Artistes of the Bengali film industry are trying to get the best out of their creative side amid the lockdown, with many of them giving shape to innovative concepts and ideas to hook the audience. A short film Grub Ne Bana Di Jodi, with RJ-...

Japan says South Korea's WTO move 'extremely regrettable'

Japans top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday called South Koreas decision to restart proceedings against Japan at the World Trade Organization WTO extremely regrettable.Suga was speaking with reporters after South Korea said it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020