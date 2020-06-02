Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions its first Solar project in Oman

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Tuesday said it has commissioned its first 125-MW solar energy project in Oman. Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) has become the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in this region, a company release said.

"Being a dominant player in the Middle East, this project marks our entry in the Oman market, which supports the government's vision for a clean and sustainable future," said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ld (SWSL) had received the order from Amin Renewable Energy Company SAOC.

The Amin Solar PV project is supported by the Japanese-Omani consortium designed by Marubeni Corporation, Oman Gas Company S.A.O.C., Bahwan Renewable Energy Company LLC and Nebras Power. The Amin solar project, with installed capacity of 125 MW (DC), is Oman's first renewables-based independent power project, it said.

It is also the biggest single-unit solar park in the world to use bifacial modules, which generate less heat and can withstand the desert temperature fluctuations. Sterling and Wilson Solar has commissioned a series of high-performing solar power projects globally and has to its credit around 9.2 GWp projects in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp solar project in Abu Dhabi - one of the worlds largest single location Solar PV plants. SWSL also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GWp of O&M projects globally.