Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horticulture at risk from locust attack: Motilal Oswal

If the attack from swarms of locusts is not curtailed, horticulture production in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra will be impacted, according to a sector report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:18 IST
Horticulture at risk from locust attack: Motilal Oswal
An uncontrolled attack will affect kharif profitability, thereby reducing the use of pesticides and fertilisers.. Image Credit: ANI

If the attack from swarms of locusts is not curtailed, horticulture production in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra will be impacted, according to a sector report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. These states cumulatively contribute 38 per cent to India's 312 million tonnes of horticulture production. Vegetables constitute 59 per cent of the production. About 31 per cent of the horticulture production comes from fruits.

Summer fruits in India include mango, watermelon, orange, muskmelon, sweet lime, jackfruit, black plum, lychee, pineapple, figs and ice apple. "If the locust attack is not curtailed, horticulture production at these states will be impacted. Generally, January to March is the period for the sowing of sugarcane. Any locust attack may impact sugarcane crop in Uttar Pradesh which constitutes 45 per cent to the normal sugarcane sowing area of India," said the report.

The report said rabi harvest starts in April and ends in May. Thus, farmers currently do not have major standing crops on the field at risk of attack. However, horticulture (fruits and vegetables) crops are at risk of a washout in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. "The impact of the locust attack is currently minimal given that the rabi harvest is already complete (impact expected on horticulture produce). However, if the attack is not curtailed, it will pose a risk to kharif production, in turn impacting farm profitability," it said.

Coromandel International and UPL in our coverage universe are likely to benefit from pesticide sales for controlling the locusts. However, an uncontrolled attack will affect kharif profitability, thereby reducing the use of pesticides and fertilisers. This may weigh on the performances of agrochemical companies.

Pesticides mainly used to control locusts are chlorphyrifos (Sumitomo Chemicals, Gharda, UPL, Coromandel, Insecticides India and Bharat Rasayan), melathion (Rallis, Coromandel and Sumitomo), and deltamethrin (Bayer Crop, Insecticides India and Meghmani). Currently, said the report, the country has deployed 89 fire brigades with pesticide spray, 120 survey vehicles, 47 control vehicles with spray equipment and 810 tractors mounted with sprayers for effective locust control as per the requirement on different days.

On May 28, the government said 15 sprayers will arrive from Britain over the next 15 days. Besides this, 45 more sprayers will be procured over one-and-a-half months. Drones will be used to spray pesticides on tall trees and inaccessible places for the effective control of locusts. Moreover, plans are afoot to deploy helicopters with aerial spray. An adequate stock of pesticides is being maintained (53,000 litres malathion) with locust-control organisations. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

Nearly 700 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the international travel restrictions sailed back home from the country on an Indian Navy warship, the Indian High Commission here said. The voyage of the Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashw...

Low-key celebrations mark Telangana formation day

Telangana celebrated its formation day on Tuesday with fervour though the festivities were on a low-key in view of COVID-19 pandemic as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted his government would continue to work for all-round developm...

Patty Jenkins says she turned down the offer to direct ‘Justice League’

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she rejected the offer to direct DC movie Justice League because it had too many charactersThe Wonder Woman filmmaker said she doesnt enjoy working on superhero films with shared universes. I love comics, but Iv...

Cole Sprouse says he was arrested at Black Lives Matter march

Actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a group of peaceful protesters in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The Riverdale star sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020