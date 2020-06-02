Zydus Wellness Q4 net profit up 11 pc to Rs 69.10 cr

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:06 IST
Zydus Wellness on Tuesday reported a 10.89 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.10 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.31 crore for the corresponding period of 2018-19, Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue of the company stood at Rs 489.17 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 424.64 crore for the same period year ago, it added. Net profit for financial year 2019-20 was at Rs 141.72 crore as against Rs 169.14 crore in previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said.

The company's revenue for FY20 stood at Rs 1,777.53 crore. It was Rs 881.70 crore for FY19, it added. "As per the MAT March'20 report of Nielsen, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off Mask continued to hold the number one position. Glucon-D holds a market share of 59 per cent and Nycil has a market share of 34.4 per cent," Zydus Wellness said.  Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off Mask continue to lead in their segments with a market share of 32.5 per cent, and 77.9 per cent respectively, it added.  Shares of Zydus Wellness were trading at Rs 1,313.05 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.04 per cent over previous close.

