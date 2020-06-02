Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:37 IST
Karnataka permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway

With easing of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, the Karnataka excise department has accorded permission for fresh brewing or production of beer and to sell it in microbreweries as takeaways. "Permission is hereby accorded to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30-06-2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Excise Commissioner in a letter dated June 1 to Deputy Excise Commissioners of all districts said.

The opening and closing hours of the microbreweries shall be from 9 am to 9 pm, it said, adding that all other conditions as laid down will remain unaltered. Earlier, in a letter dated May 12, the Excise Commissioner had "conditionally" granted permission for microbreweries to sell their beer stock as takeaway on experimental basis for the period from May 14 to June 30 or until exhaustion of existing beer stock, whichever is earlier.

It had called for measures like social distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitizers, among others, and had said, microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to take place tomorrow

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Wednesday.On Monday, the Union Cabinet approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support Micro, Sma...

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag and Sameer for Arjuna awards

Indias top mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and mens singles player Sameer Verma were on Tuesday recommended for the Arjuna award by the Badminton Association of India BAI. The world no. 10 Indian pair are curr...

Rugby-French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champion will be named, the French rugby league LNR said on Tuesday.The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the ...

Lockdown's legal validity: Respond to PIL, Guj HC tells Centre

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and state government to respond to a PIL which challenged the Constitutional validity of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by claiming it forced people under house arrest without any backing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020