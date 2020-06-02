Left Menu
India, Germany, France collaborate to ease business operations in Maharashtra

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) presented a white paper "Challenges faced by French and German companies in Maharashtra caused by Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown" to Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining of Maharashtra, Government of Maharashtra, during a live session on June 2, 2020.

India, Germany, France collaborate to ease business operations in Maharashtra
The heads of IFCCI, IGCC and Roedl & Partner presenting the White paper to Subhash Desai - Min for Industries and Mining of Maharashtra, Govt of Maharashtra. (top centre in white). Image Credit: ANI

The white paper was developed as a joint initiative of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, and consulting firm Roedl & Partner with the support of the French and German Consulates in Mumbai.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has extended the nationwide lockdown for the fourth time. The extended lockdown has caused numerous business and economic disruptions which create challenges for companies to restart their operations. The white paper contains the financial, commercial, and labour related conditions and challenges faced by French and German companies operating in Maharashtra to explore specific solutions to help smoothen business operations in the state. It highlights key aspects that policymakers should consider in their policy-making deliberations.

Sonia Barbry, Consul General of France in Mumbai, and Dr Juergen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai, who supported the joint initiatives of both Chambers are looking forward to facilitating the follow-up of the White Papers recommendation with the Maharashtra government. "Maharashtra has traditionally been one of the top investment destinations for European, and in particular, for French and German companies in India. This webinar meeting and the suggestions in the form of a White Paper are just the continuation of a long and well established regular dialogue with Honourable Minister Desai himself, as well as with the Government of Maharashtra in association with the relevant Consulates, Chambers and our industries," expressed Dr Juergen Morhard,

"Maharashtra is the home base of our Indo-French Chamber members in India with leading investments in business and CSR activities. We at IFCCI are very glad to have the support of the Govt. of Maharashtra in these delicate times," similarly reiterated Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI. The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry are committed to support its member companies and to promote bilateral trade between the two countries and India to achieve sustainable economic development.

