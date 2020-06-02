Left Menu
Philippines suspends scrapping of troop agreement with U.S. - minister

Updated: 02-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:13 IST
The Philippines has suspended its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its foreign minister said on Tuesday. "The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President's instruction," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter.

The official notice of the suspension, which Locsin posted, said the decision was taken "in light of political and other developments in the region".

