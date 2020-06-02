Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. In-home antibody test shows promise; recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. In-home COVID-19 antibody test shows high accuracy SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. The space station's current crew welcomed them aboard with hugs and handshakes on schedule at 1:25 p.m. EDT, after executing a critical spacecraft docking milestone and kicking off the crew's potentially months-long stay in the orbital laboratory. 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements

The bones of a woman of Central Asian descent found at the bottom of a deep well after a violent death in an ancient city in Turkey are helping scientists understand population movements during a crucial juncture in human history. Researchers have dubbed her the "lady in the well" and her bones were among 110 skeletal remains of people who lived in a region of blossoming civilization running from Turkey through Iran between 7,500 and 3,000 years ago.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA Shelar, Mumbai Mayor spar over cyclone preparedness

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said he was shocked to note the BMCs disaster management cell for cyclone Nisarga will start functioning on Tuesday while the windstorm is only some hours away from hitting the states coast. The former mini...

Uganda to lose $1.6 bln in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19

Uganda will lose 1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of the coronavirus, President Yoweri Museveni said. Tourism is one of Ugandas economic mainstays as the east African country attracts visit...

UK tells China: step back from the brink on Hong Kong

The United Kingdom on Tuesday called on China to step back from the brink over a national security law in Hong Kong that it said was a breach of Beijings international commitments to the one country, two systems principle agreement on the f...

UK households, locked down in April, cut debts by most on record

British consumers cut their debts by the most on record and mortgage approvals slumped to a new low in April as the country spent the month in coronavirus lockdowns.Bank of England data published on Tuesday showed a net repayment of consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020