Pradhan plans fabrication cluster around SAIL's Bhilai plant to generate employment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:38 IST
Pradhan plans fabrication cluster around SAIL's Bhilai plant to generate employment

To generate employment and boost steel MSMEs, the government is planning to develop a fabrication cluster around SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement. In this regard, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a video conference with officials of his ministry, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Ministry of Railways, Institute for Steel Development & Growth and SAIL, as well as steel fabricators of the region, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the conference, Pradhan discussed the issues being faced by the bridge fabricators in meeting their requirement for steel and asked them to work out a detailed plan for developing a steel fabrication cluster around the Bhilai Steel Plant," it said. The steel fabrication cluster will give boost to the MSME sector in the region, facilitate employment generation and give impetus to the local economy. This move is line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it added.

During the conference, Pradhan also discussed a strategy of enhancing steel usage in the bridges constructed by MORTH on the lines of Railways which is using steel bridges on a very large scale. The minister has also directed the chief executive officer of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant to ensure that the steel plate requirement of steel fabricators in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh is fully met and any restrictive conditions coming in the way of such procurement be removed, it said.

