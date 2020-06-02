Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank cuts interest rate on saving deposits by 25 bps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:45 IST
ICICI Bank cuts interest rate on saving deposits by 25 bps

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has cut interest rate on saving deposits by 25 basis points (bps). The new rates will come into effect from Thursday, it said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender has cut interest rate on all deposits of less than Rs 50 lakh to 3 per cent, a reduction of by 25 bps as against the existing 3.25 per cent. Likewise, for deposits of Rs 50 lakh and above, the account holders will earn interest of 3.50 per cent, down from 3.75 per cent currently.

Currently, banks have ample liquidity, and a comparatively less demand for loans due to the lockdown has created a asset-liability mismatch, which has put pressure on interest outgo against customers' deposits. Earlier in May, the country's largest lender SBI had cut the interest rates on fresh retail term deposits and on renewal of maturing deposits by up to 40 bps across tenors.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar has already said that in the current scenario, interest rates are going to reduce. "The reduction in interest rates will be for both borrowers and depositors," Kumar said recently.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19-infected man attends marriage function; booked

Police on Tuesday filed a case against a COVID-19-infected man for violating home quarantine rules and attending a marriage function here in central Maharashtra, an official said. According to Sadar Bazar police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, o...

Polish parliament passes presidential election bill, date still to be fixed

Polands parliament approved on Tuesday legislation allowing a delayed presidential election to go ahead using a mixture of postal and traditional voting, though the speaker of the lower chamber has still to announce a date for the ballot. T...

Four-member panel to probe alleged irregularities in purchase of ventilators in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government constituted a four-member committee on Tuesday to probe alleged irregularities in purchase of ventilators during its fight against coronavirus in April, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been a...

COVID-19 impact on operations to be visible in next couple of quarters: Adani Enterprises

Impact of COVID-19 and resultant lockdown is likely to be short-term in nature and will affect the next couple of quarters, Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL said on Tuesday. During the first phase of lockdown till April 19, the company said its of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020