Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI cuts savings deposit rates by 5 bps, ICICI Bank by 25 bps

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:26 IST
SBI cuts savings deposit rates by 5 bps, ICICI Bank by 25 bps

The country's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) and second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank have reduced interest rates on savings bank deposits by 5 basis points and 25 basis points, respectively. SBI has reduced its savings deposit interest rates to 2.70 per cent across all slabs from May 31, according to its website.

This is the second reduction by SBI in its interest rates on savings bank deposits in this fiscal. In April, the bank had cut savings bank deposit rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75 per cent per annum across all slabs.

The bank has two slabs for savings bank deposits -- those with balance up to Rs 1 lakh and those above Rs 1 lakh. ICICI Bank, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, said it has cut interest rates on all deposits of less than Rs 50 lakh by 25 bps to 3 per cent from 3.25 per cent.

For deposits of Rs 50 lakh and above, the private lender's account holders will earn an interest of 3.50 per cent, down from 3.75 per cent currently. The new savings deposit rates of ICICI Bank will come into effect from Thursday.

Banks have been lowering their deposit rates as they have ample liquidity, but demand for fresh loans is very low. SBI, on May 27, had slashed its retail term deposit rates by up to 40 bps across all tenors.

For deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days, SBI is offering an interest rate of 2.90 per cent as against 3.30 per cent earlier. It revised rate for fixed deposits in 180 days to 210 days bracket to 4.40 per cent from 4.80 per cent earlier.

Interest rate for deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years has been cut to 5.40 per cent from 5.70 per cent earlier. The bank has also cut interest rates for bulk deposits (Rs 2 crore and above) by up to 50 basis points.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

4 persons held for raping minor in Patna

Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly raping a minor from Nepal in Patna.According to the police, the other two accused are still at large and search is on for them.We have arrested four men for raping a 14-year old gi...

Odisha arranges transport for 11 migrants from Nagaland

The Odisha government on Tuesday sent back 11 migrant workers of Nagaland who were stranded here due to the lockdown, an official said. They were sent to Dimapur by bus along with 33 other persons from Nagaland stranded in Chhattisgarh, he ...

Hope these first showers only bring joy, not drama: Vicky Kaushal as he shares picture of cloudy sky

Hoping of relief and joy as he cherishes the picturesque of a cloudy sky from his balcony, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture urging fans to be safe as the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the expected...

EXCLUSIVE- Mexico probes Libre Abordo's oil-for-food pact with Venezuela

The Mexican governments financial crime department is investigating Libre Abordo, a Mexico-based firm that received millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude under an oil-for-food pact, in a probe coordinated with U.S. agencies, the departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020