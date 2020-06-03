Left Menu
FAA chief to testify at June 17 Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 02:13 IST
FAA chief to testify at June 17 Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson will testify June 17 before a U.S. Senate panel on certification of the Boeing 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes in five months that killed 346 people.

The Senate Commerce Committee said Dickson "will testify about issues associated with the design, development, certification, and operation" of the MAX that has been grounded since March 2019.

