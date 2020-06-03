Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to gain as stimulus hopes support risk appetite

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 05:30 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to gain as stimulus hopes support risk appetite

Asian stocks were poised to follow the global rally on Wednesday as hopes of more government stimulus bolstered riskier assets and overshadowed a host of other worries from the coronavirus to Hong Kong and growing U.S. civil unrest.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were 1.6% higher in Asia on Wednesday morning, while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.58% in early trading. That comes after stocks in the United States, Europe and emerging markets hit their highest levels on Tuesday since early March and as bidding for riskier currencies pushed the dollar toward three-month lows and oil neared three-week highs.

From its March 23 low, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was up 35%. Despite lockdowns to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the global index is down year-to-date only about 8%. U.S. stocks indexes rose about 1% even as the worst civil unrest in decades left dozens of cities under curfews following protests over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

With its gains, the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down less than 3% from its pre-pandemic record highs. "The good times continue to roll in risk markets," Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities, said in a report. "As intense as the rally has been, this is likely set to continue as the breadth of the equity rally has now spread outside the U.S."

The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened, reflecting the sale of more government debt to finance massive stimulus efforts. The gap between yields on 5- and 30-year Treasuries reached 116 basis points on Tuesday, its highest since early 2017. "A steepening curve does give equities a bit of a kick," said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics.

Expectations for additional support from the European Central Bank and the German government boosted European stocks and the euro on Tuesday. Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW, for example, gained more than 5% on confidence that Germany's proposed 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) stimulus package will boost car sales.

The ECB is expected to ramp up stimulative bond purchases when it meets on Thursday. Oil prices climbed more than 3%, or $1 a barrel, on Tuesday on renewed U.S. demand for gasoline and hopes that major crude producers will agree this week to extend output cuts. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $36.81 and Brent crude settled at $39.57 a barrel.

Gold retreated 1% on Tuesday amid the broader optimism. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.9% at $1,734. Gold is still up more than 18% from a low of $1,450.98 in March because of the economic damage from the pandemic and the massive amounts of money coming from central banks.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's quarantine of travellers vital to avoid second coronavirus wave, ministers say

Britains quarantine for travellers arriving from abroad, which will be introduced from June 8, is crucial to avoiding a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Interior Minister Priti Patel and Transport Minister Grant Shapp...

Mexico freezes almost 2,000 accounts linked to powerful cartel

Mexicos Financial Intelligence Unit, a part of the finance ministry tasked with combating and preventing money laundering, said Tuesday it had asked banks to freeze nearly 2,000 accounts allegedly linked to the powerful Jalisco New Generati...

Colombia court to investigate ex-President Uribe's alleged ties to hacking

Colombias Supreme Court said on Tuesday it would investigate former President Alvaro Uribes possible connections to a scandal involving alleged military spying on journalists, politicians and judges. The hacking, which came to light in Janu...

Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered another record number of novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin Americas largest country shows no signs of slowing down.The nation registered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020