Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Unprecedented’ financing needed to halt recession of ‘unparalleled proportions’: Mohammed

“Financing on an unprecedented scale is essential to an effective response”, Ms Mohammed said.

UN | Updated: 03-06-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 07:05 IST
‘Unprecedented’ financing needed to halt recession of ‘unparalleled proportions’: Mohammed
Ms Mohammed said the UN was now in “emergency mode”, adjusting its $17.8 billion portfolios to support the COVID-19 response, tailored to each country context. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_News_Centre)

As COVID-19 has halted economic activity and threatens social wellbeing across the globe, the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held a wide-ranging policy discussion on Tuesday, exploring financing options to address the pandemic and mobilize the resources needed for a proactive recovery.

"By all measures, we are in a recession of unparalleled proportions", Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed told delegates gathered by webcast for an informal meeting of the Council's Financing for Development Forum. How to make the financing available to help Governments close the fiscal gaps is "a tough question that demands tailored responses."

A screeching halt

In developing countries, entire sectors are coming to a sudden stop and supply chains collapsing, she said. Budgets are under strain as Governments struggle to meet the needs of their populations and address growing unemployment.

"Financing on an unprecedented scale is essential to an effective response", Ms Mohammed said.

Countries must have the financial means to fight the pandemic and to invest in recovery. This will require mobilizing domestic and external resources - and in many cases sizable debt relief, based on the level of vulnerability, rather than income and accounting for heterogeneous debt situations across countries.

'Emergency mode'

Ms Mohammed said the UN was now in "emergency mode", adjusting its $17.8 billion portfolios to support the COVID-19 response, tailored to each country context.

From the start, the 131 UN country teams have fully mobilized to provide policy and operational support at the national level, she said. Regional economic commissions meanwhile continue to offer analysis to guide policy advice and advocacy on debt and financing issues at the national, subregional and regional levels.

She said the United Nations is also offering targeted funding to help countries analyze all available financing sources and non-financial means of implementation. There is a particular focus on global liquidity and financial stability; debt vulnerability and engaging private-sector creditors in solutions; the drop in external finance flows for inclusive growth;

and stemming illicit financial flows. She recalled last week's High-level Event on Financing For Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, where Governments and international organizations had agreed to those priorities. "Our shared challenge is to make progress in these areas by sustaining a collaboration process throughout the year", she assured.

A true test: Juul

Along similar lines, Council President Mona Juul (Norway) said COVID-19 offers a true test of global solidarity. Countries were already behind on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) prior to the pandemic. "We cannot let those that are less able to deal with this crisis fall further behind."

She said there are a number of priority areas where progress is urgently needed, most notably on ensuring debt sustainability. A growing number of countries are facing debt distress due to the pandemic's economic effects. While the G20 decision to freeze debt service payments for the world's poorest countries will free an estimated $11 billion until the end of 2020, she said eligible countries could have an additional $20 billion in multilateral and commercial debt combined coming due this year.

Tough choices

Even if the standstill is extended to 2021, many countries will have to make difficult choices between servicing their debt, fighting the pandemic and investing in recovery.

More broadly, Ms Juul said progress must be made on tackling corruption to prevent the diversion of hundreds of billions of dollars. The newly established High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity, is now at work on tax issues, corruption and illicit financial flows

Throughout, the Council has provided a platform for actions and policy guidance to tackle the pandemic. "Financing issues are on everybody's mind," she said. "We must direct our attention to those whose economies are devastated, and those who do not have the capacity to fight the disease."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tensions simmer in Hong Kong as controversial anthem law back up for debate

Hong Kong lawmakers are set to resume a debate on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would make disrespecting Chinas national anthem a criminal offence, as the city ramps up for fresh protests amid simmering anti-government tensions. ...

Stuart Nash issues statement in response to charges in New Plymouth

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash has issued the following statement in response to charges filed against three Police officers this morning in the New Plymouth District Court.Any incident involving a loss of life in Police custody is take...

World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 100 million Development Policy Credit DPC to continue support to the Nepal Government in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering ...

Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city. Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020