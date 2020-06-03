Brother appointed as NZ distributor for Konica Minolta's products

Brother International (NZ) Limited has been appointed as a New Zealand distributor for Konica Minolta's range of office equipment and associated document solutions.

Brother will provide Konica Minolta products through its extensive distribution and reseller network and will provide full technical and service support for customers throughout New Zealand. The new relationship will provide the opportunity for loyal Konica Minolta customers to continue to use their world-class technology, backed by Brother's comprehensive service and support network. Brother will expand its 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk and nationwide support network to provide full coverage for Konica Minolta products alongside their existing Brother service offering.

Executive Chairman of Brother NZ, Graham Walshe, explains the strategy which led to the formation of the new partnership with Konica Minolta, "Brother is already acknowledged as a leading printer brand in all the segments it operates in, however, we see a great opportunity to expand Brother's offering to include higher volume, A3-based products. With the recent changes in the New Zealand print market, we saw a large base of Konica Minolta customers who wanted choice in being able to continue to use the technology they know and love. Brother already has huge capability in distribution and technical support, so adding a high-quality brand like Konica Minolta into the range was a logical step. This also provides the opportunity for Brother's reseller partners across the country to sell A3 technology, allowing them to diversify and grow their product portfolio and revenue base."

For Konica Minolta, Brother represents a turnkey solution to maintain its commitment to the New Zealand market. Dr David Cooke, Chairman and Managing Director of Konica Minolta Australia says "Konica Minolta has had a 40-year presence in New Zealand and has been very successful over these years building a remarkable customer base.

We are delighted to announce this new relationship with Brother, who we recognise as being a leader in the New Zealand print market. Konica Minolta is committed to producing the highest quality products and therefore it is important to us that we are represented by the highest quality distributor. We see Brother as being that company and are delighted to have reached this agreement."

Brother will hold a full range of Konica Minolta's award-winning A3 Office Colour equipment.