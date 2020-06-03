Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

Devdiscourse New Desk | Updated: 03-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 10:30 IST
China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as an upbeat private survey pointed to economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 4,005.47 points at the end of the morning session, its highest since March 11, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 2,936.38 points, its highest since March 12. ** China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January as the economy recovers from strict coronavirus-induced containment measures, although employment and overseas demand remained weak, a private survey showed.

** China's vehicle sales are estimated to rise 11.7% year-on-year in May, its top auto industry body said on Tuesday, cementing hopes of a recovery in the world's biggest auto market with the first back to back monthly sales increase in about two years. ** China's coronavirus outbreak has neared its end, while various stimulative measures are having effects, with growth in investment and consumption expected to speed up, laying a foundation for the rally in the stock market, analysts at Guosen Securities said in a report.

** However, some market participants were cautious, given the simmering tensions between China and the United States. ** A survey of U.S. businesses on Wednesday revealed deep fears for the future of their operations in Hong Kong if China imposes national security legislation that critics say could curb the financial centre's freedoms and fuel ongoing protests.

** There are huge uncertainties around the Sino-U.S. relations for now, which could impact investment decisions in the stock market, said Zhang Chengyu, vice general manager of a Beijing-based asset manager. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.2% to 24,283.37 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.2% to 9,991.39.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

The two men stepped from the shadows as the car turned off an upscale shopping street into a residential area located on the far edge of the rioting that swept through Minneapolis. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked t...

China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as an upbeat private survey pointed to economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The CSI300 index rose 0.6 to 4,005.47 points at the end of the morning session, its high...

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his ...

UK's Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the United Kingdom stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens as the citys leader arrived in Beijing for meetings on a planned national security law that has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020