EAM Jaishankar meets outgoing Bangladeshi envoy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh’s outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi on Sunday and extended him best wishes for future endeavours. He also lauded the outgoing envoys contributions. "Pleased to receive Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for a farewell call. Appreciate his contribution and wish him all the best in future endeavours," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Riaz Hamidullah had assumed charge as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India in April last year, having previously functioned as Secretary (West) within Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Earlier this month India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh’s Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Ahmed Aazam Khan in Dhaka and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On September 30, Trivedi met Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humauin Kobir in Dhaka, during which both sides reviewed potential avenues to deepen bilateral engagement and advance mutual cooperation. India has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a positive, constructive and forward-looking partnership with Bangladesh, noting readiness to address all bilateral concerns through established structured channels.

“We have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions during the weekly media briefing on September 22. (ANI)