Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar loses out as hopes of economic recovery spread

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:00 IST
FOREX-Dollar loses out as hopes of economic recovery spread
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The dollar fell against most currencies on Wednesday as prospects of more government stimulus and a global economic recovery emboldened investors to step up holdings of riskier assets. The Australian dollar surged to a five-month high against the dollar, as funds headed toward economies that are seen to be recovering the fastest from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro rose to the highest in almost three months on hopes policymakers will support the euro zone's weakest economies with debit purchases to keep yields low. The greenback also fell against the British pound, the yen, and the Swiss franc as investors pondered mass protests against racism spreading across the United States.

"The U.S. dollar is generally weak," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "The Australian dollar has a lot of room to run because there are still a lot of shorts that need to be covered. The economy recovery story is the main factor."

The Australian dollar surged more than 1% to $0.6982, the highest since Jan. 3. The Aussie pared its gains to trade at $0.6937 after data showed the Australian economy contracted as expected in the first quarter. The country's treasurer said it is already in recession, but traders said sentiment has turned bullish because lockdown restrictions are easing and commodity prices are rising.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar rose to $0.6430, the highest since March 9. The greenback also slumped to a one-month low of $1.2615 against the British pound.

The euro rose to $1.1205 on Wednesday, close to the highest since March 16. The European Central Bank is expected to increase its 750 billion euro ($839.25 billion) bond-buying program, the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, when it meets on Thursday, probably by around 500 billion euros.

The ECB scooped up all of Italy's new debt in April and May but merely managed to keep borrowing costs for the indebted, virus-stricken country from rising, data showed on Tuesday. The greenback ground lower against safe-haven currencies due to concerns about the widening economic impact of protests in the United States.

The dollar bought 0.9610 Swiss francs, close to a two-month low. The U.S. currency fell to 108.51 yen, pulling back from a two-month high reached early in Asian trading on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Defense has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests. President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to quell spreading protests against racism and police brutality, but U.S. stocks continue to rally, leaving some currency traders confused about the market's direction.

In onshore trade, the yuan briefly rose after encouraging data on China's services sector but gradually fell to 7.1112 as Chinese companies scooped up dollars to meet seasonal payments. The coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, but it is also the first major economy to ease severe lockdown restrictions, meaning it is likely to recover earlier than other countries.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler tests positive, shifted to COVID hospital along with mother

A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Na...

Prannoy fumes after being ignored for Arjuna award for second successive year

Livid at not being nominated for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy said players less accomplished than him have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India. The Badminton Association of...

Business brief

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank for retail financing of its two-wheelers. Under this special tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Banks expertise and extensive network across India to avail hassle ...

Lufthansa vows company revamp as losses balloon

Lufthansa vowed to step up up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros 2.35 billion, days after agreeing on a state bail-out amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The German carriers pledge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020