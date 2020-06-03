Lebanese money changers say buying dollars at minimum 3,950 pound rate

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...
Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...
The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, with the dollar falling against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery emboldened investors to buy riskier ass...
UK shares jumped to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday as data showed Chinas services sector returned to growth in May, bolstering hopes of a faster global rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.The export-heavy FTSE 100 rose 1.1, as the...