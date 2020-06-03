Left Menu
FOREX-Euro set for seventh day of gains, dollar loses to riskier assets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:50 IST
The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, with the dollar falling against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery emboldened investors to buy riskier assets.

The Australian dollar hit a five-month high of 0.6982 against the greenback, as funds sought exposure to economies expected to make the fastest recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. dollar also fell against the British pound, the Norwegian and Swedish crowns, and the Canadian dollar as mass protests against racism across the United States weighed.

An index following the dollar against six major currencies fell to nearly a three-month low of 97.32. "The strengthening of the risk-linked Aussie and Kiwi, combined with the weakness of the safe-havens dollar, yen, and franc, suggests that investors continued increasing their risk exposures for another day," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, said.

"It seems that investors are still looking past the U.S.-China tensions and the civil unrest in the U.S.," he said. President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to quell spreading protests against racism and police brutality. U.S. stocks continue to rally, however, leaving some currency traders confused about the market's direction.

Generally, participants preferred to bet on a global economic recovery as governments ease lockdown measures, despite the threat that unrest in the United States could halt progress. Dollar/yen was last neutral at 108.65.

The euro reached an 11-week high of $1.1125 on expectations policymakers will support the euro zone's weakest economies with debt purchases. The common currency was last up 0.5%. The seven-day winning streak was the longest since December 2013. The euro also rose against the Swiss franc to $1.0797 , the highest since Jan. 14.

The European Central Bank is expected to increase its 750 billion euro ($839.25 billion) bond-buying programme, the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, when it meets on Thursday. The Chinese yuan rose to nearly a one-month high of 7.0883 against the dollar in the offshore market.

The coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, but it is also the first major economy to ease severe lockdown restrictions, making it likely to recover earlier than other countries. The Norwegian crown hit a three-month high of 9.4735 against the U.S. dollar, last trading up 1%.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.7%, having reached earlier a three-month high.

