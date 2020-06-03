Left Menu
Development News Edition

DTIC welcomes court decision declined to give Sakeliga relief

 The court, therefore, declined to make an order in favour of Sakeliga, ruling that it would be inappropriate to make any finding in respect of the declaratory relief directed at the CIPC issue. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:18 IST
DTIC welcomes court decision declined to give Sakeliga relief
The service was established as a voluntary service for companies who wished to log their details with the government over the period. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Trade and Industry and Competition (dtic) has welcomed a court decision not to grant Sakeliga the relief it sought in a matter involving the lawfulness of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's issuance of certificates for companies to render service in the first phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The dtic has welcomed a decision by the Gauteng High Court, which declined to give Sakeliga the relief it sought on the lawfulness of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) certificates issued to companies which were permitted to render essential services during the first phase of the lockdown," said the department on Wednesday.

The independent, not-for-profit community organisation for business persons in general, approached the court seeking an order declaring that the CIPC had no authority to issue the essential services certificate to companies and close corporations permitted to operate during the lockdown.

The CIPC is an agency of the dtic.

In the judgement, the court remarked that giving such relief would be "inappropriate".

During the first phase of lockdown, the CIPC established an online registration platform for companies, which were permitted to operate as essential service businesses in terms of the regulations published by the Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The service was established as a voluntary service for companies who wished to log their details with the government over the period.

The platform, managed through the Bizportal (https://bizportal.gov.za/), became popular with companies during the lockdown, with nearly 500 000 company registrations over the period.

"Given that it was a voluntary, self-certification service to build a database of companies, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition decided not to issue a direction that would have required companies to register."

"The lawyers for government pointed out prior to the matter being heard that the service was voluntary but Sakeliga persisted with its application. During the hearing, which took place on the day that the alert level 3 regulations were published, government's legal representatives pointed out that the issuance of certificates would not continue under alert level 3, as the concept of essential services would no longer apply," said the department.

The court, therefore, declined to make an order in favour of Sakeliga, ruling that it would be inappropriate to make any finding in respect of the declaratory relief directed at the CIPC issue.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation at Sino-India border stable, no need for 'third party' intervention: China

China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a third party to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out t...

NCW seeks Telangana police intervention in gangrape, acid attack threats to actress

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday sought intervention from Telangana police over threats of murder, gang rape and acid attack received by actress Meera Chopra. Chopra approached the NCW on Twitter over the threats she has been ...

Virendra Nath Datt given additional charge as NFL CMD

State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said Virendra Nath Datt has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director CMD of the company. Datt has been director marketing of the firm since October 2018Virendra Nath Datt, Director Mar...

BRIEF-Tui To Start Summer Flight Plan On June 17 After Germany Lifts Travel Warning- Business Insider

June 3 Reuters - TUI TO START ITS SUMMER FLIGHT PLAN ON JUNE 17 AFTER GERMANY LIFTS TRAVEL WARNING - BUSINESS INSIDER TUI SAYS ITS MAIN DESTINATIONS THIS SUMMER WILL BE BALEARIC ISLANDS, CANARY ISLANDS, GREECE, PORTUGAL, CYPRUS PLUS WILL OF...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020