Gray Matrix Launches Genie - A Global WhatsApp First “Shop by Appointment” Platform

WhatsApp first omnichannel chatbot offering “Shop by Appointment” for business continuity in times of COVID-19 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India An IT products and services company specializing in artificial intelligence-driven chatbot solutions has turned their talents and experience to address the business continuity challenges faced by the retail business establishments and help them re-open their business. Gray Matrix has launched Genie - a cross-platform “Shop by Appointment” service to help retail businesses regulate traffic to their stores/branches while adhering to social distancing norms. On Genie’s launch, MD Mr. Dharmesh Kothari commented, "Exceptional times of this pandemic require us to look into all things differently. Business continuity is very important, and Genie lays out the foundation for the new way of conducting life and business activities. We will have to run our economy and daily life differently." Through Genie, super-markets, retail showrooms, banks, and restaurants can set up “Shop by Appointment” in a minute by signing up for this service.

Customers don't have to install any new application on their phone. Instead, they can use WhatsApp to book preferred shopping slots. This means the current WhatsApp user base of 2 billion globally and 400+ million users in India can instantly start using this service by saying “Hi” to Genie on +91-7045010000 Genie’s powerful artificial intelligence-driven natural language chat interface coupled with geo location search makes it effortless for customers to discover nearby businesses and book an appointment. They also get instant booking confirmation with a QR code on their WhatsApp and a reminder an hour before their scheduled appointment. Front-desk / Security executives at the business outlets can scan the QR to validate the booking and allow their customers to check-in and manage the inflow of customers efficiently and effectively to protect their own staff as well.

Through a web panel and dashboard, businesses can get to see daily footfalls at each outlet. Such type of service launched on WhatsApp is first of its own kind. Genie is not just limited to WhatsApp but also available on Telegram, Facebook, Android, iOS, and Web URL. A must-have for business continuity and to control economic decline and consumer confidence. This service can also be used as a business by appointment solution for gyms, spa and salons, banks, hospital outpatient departments, and government offices.

Genie is already processing more than 18,000 bookings every day and helping leading supermarkets, banks and various other businesses regulate traffic to their stores and comply with social distancing norms. Start booking your sales and business appointments with Genie. We welcome you with our open hearts keeping a safe social-distance. Your safety is our priority. Visit Genie.bot, and re-open your business to create a safe shopping experience for your customers and a safe work environment for your staff.

About Gray Matrix Founded in 2003, Gray Matrix offers innovative digital solutions in the global market. To deal with COVID-19 situation we have various smart contactless solutions to ensure business continuity. Some of such initiatives are Helpify, iVital Health Smart Thermometer, COVID Bands, and humanoid robots. Our RPA and Robotic Workforce offerings are always available to protect your employees and customers through these times and implement various business cases. For more details visit www.graymatrix.com and genie.bot