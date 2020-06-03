Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU marketsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:18 IST
New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Steel Strips Wheels Ltd on Wednesday said it has received orders worth 3.35 lakh euros for supply of over 8,000 wheels in the EU and US markets. The orders will be executed in June and July from its Chennai truck wheel plant, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"This marks the beginning of orders for new semester for this year indicating re-start of operations in EU and US post-COVID lockdown," it added. Additional orders for larger quantities are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers, the company said.
This order will support gradual production ramp-up at Chennai facility, it added..
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
- EU
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Spl AC train to run through diverted route
Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express cancelled due to cyclone 'Amphan'
PM greets Vijayan on birthday New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister N'
New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6.20 pm.
Rice sowing not progressed much after April 10: Agri Min data New Delhi,'