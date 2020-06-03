Karnataka invites Intel to set up chip-making units in state

Karnataka invites Intel to set up chip-making units in statePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:18 IST
Bengaluru, June 3 (PTI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday invited chip major Intel to set up manufacturing units in Mangaluru or Belagavi. "There is a port in Mangaluru while Belagavi is a few hours from a port in Goa," he was quoted as saying in a press release.
The release referred to the connectivity through sea to export the chips made in Karnataka. The deputy chief minister said the government would ensure ease of business for Intel to set up its units.
Ashwath Narayan, also in-charge for IT, BT, held a video conference with Intel India head Nivruti Rai and other top executives. Rai, while announcing Rs 1 crore as donation to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, appreciated Karnataka government's way of handling COVID-19, the release said.
Director, Intel (business operations), Manas Das handed over a cheque for the sum to the deputy chief minister..
