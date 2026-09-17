India's Semiconductor Leap: Bridging Talent and Supply Chain

India aims to become a semiconductor hub by 2026, focusing on talent development and an expansive supply chain. Intel plans to skill 100,000 individuals while Tata Electronics emphasizes workforce growth. Collaborative efforts and government support are crucial to fostering this industry's expansion in India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:29 IST
India's Semiconductor Leap: Bridging Talent and Supply Chain
Intel Vice President, International Government Affairs Sarah Kemp and Tata Electronics Senior Director of Sales and Business Development, Foundry and OSAT, Dr Bora Baloglu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's ambitions to establish a booming semiconductor ecosystem received a significant boost as industry giants Intel and Tata Electronics unveiled strategic plans at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi.

Intel is focusing on a transformative skilling initiative, aiming to equip 100,000 people with semiconductor industry expertise by the end of 2026. Sarah Kemp, Intel's Vice President of International Government Affairs, emphasized the vital role of skilling for India's growth in semiconductors and artificial intelligence, highlighting the potential impact on both the nation and the global stage.

Simultaneously, Tata Electronics is stressing the necessity of developing a sophisticated and vertically integrated supply chain. Dr. Bora Baloglu, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development, noted the critical role of government support and private investment in bringing these efforts to fruition, whilst highlighting India's capacity to serve the Global South's semiconductor needs.

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