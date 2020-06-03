Left Menu
Development News Edition

GVK Group cuts salaries up to 30 pc from May amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:43 IST
GVK Group cuts salaries up to 30 pc from May amid coronavirus pandemic

GVK Group has slashed salaries of its staff across companies by up to 30 per cent from May amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly impacted markets and businesses due to a total shutdown of nearly two months, a source said on Wednesday. The diversified group, which is into energy, resources, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences sectors, has around 1,800 workforce.

In the last over two months, numerous companies from across sectors have resorted to layoffs, salary cuts, deferred payments and 'Leave Without Pay' to staff to mimimise the impact of the pandemic on their revenues and sustain business in the long term. "GVK group has trimmed the salaries of its staff by 10-30 per cent from May. As per the revised pay, the employees having a CTC (cost-to-company) of above Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 25 lakh per annum have been given a 10 per cent cut. Similarly, the salaries of the executives whose annual gross pay is above Rs 25 lakh have been slashed by 20 per cent," the source, privy to the development, told PTI.

The maximum reduction in pay is for the senior and top management that has taken 30 per cent cut, he said. A GVK Group spokesperson, in response to an e-mail query on the paycut, said, "We do not comment on internal matters." The response to a query on this issue to Group's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Mumbai international Airport Ltd (MIAL) Sanjay Reddy remained unanswered.

A consortium-led by GVK group in partnership with Airports Authority of India manages and operates the country's second busiest airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international Airport of Mumbai. GVK rival GMR group has also reduced the salaries of its staff by up to 50 per cent from May.

"In view of the challenges faced by the infrastructure sector/industry due to COVID-19, GMR has taken steps to restructure the compensation of employees," a spokesperson of the New Delhi-based conglomerate had told PTI on Wednesday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

From Czech-speaking tour guides on the Charles Bridge to cheaper beer at Old Town Square pubs and traditional fried cauliflower on the menu, Prague businesses that rely on tourism are looking local to survive the summer season.Take Jan Vale...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribun...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Mainstream U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump after church photoMainstream U.S. Protestant and Catholic leaders sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020