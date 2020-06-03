Cameras at Brussels Airport will check for fever

Passengers at Brussels airport could be denied access to flights if their body temperature exceeds 38 degrees Celsius as part of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. As it prepares for the return of passengers services, Brussels Airport said in a statement Wednesday that systematic body temperature checks will be performed from June 15 via thermal cameras that will also detect whether passengers are wearing face masks.

The cameras will be installed in the departures hall and will check passengers before they enter the terminal. Arriving travelers will also have their temperature checked, the airport said. “Brussels Airport is preparing actively for an expected increase in passenger traffic as soon as intra-European borders will open up again,” said Arnaud Feist, the airport CEO. “This control is in addition to all the health measures already taken to allow passengers to travel at ease.”