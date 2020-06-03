Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cab secretary-led empowered group, PDC formed to attract investments to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:06 IST
Cab secretary-led empowered group, PDC formed to attract investments to India

The government on Wednesday announced setting up of a high level empowered group of secretaries, to be chaired by the cabinet secretary, and a Project Development Cell (PDC) in ministries/ departments with a view to attracting investments to the country. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In order to provide support and facilitation to investors for investing in India, an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) is approved, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement. Its objectives include bringing synergies and ensuring timely clearances from different departments and ministries; to attract increased investments into India and provide investment support and facilitation to global investors; and to facilitate investments of top investors in a targeted manner and to usher policy stability and consistency in the overall investment environment

It would also evaluate investments put forward by the departments on the basis of their project creation and actual investments that come.  It said these departments would be given targets for completion of various stages by the empowered group. The group would comprise Niti Aayog CEO and secretaries from the DPIIT, Department of Commerce, Department of Revenue, Department of Economic Affairs and the concerned department head. Cabinet Secretary will be the chairperson and DPIIT secretary will be the member convenor. Further, Project Development Cell (PDC) was approved for the development of investible projects in coordination between the central and state governments. Under the guidance of the secretary, an officer not below the rank of joint secretary of each relevant central line ministry, who will be in-charge of the PDC, will be tasked to conceptualise, strategise, implement, and disseminate details with respect to investable projects. The cell is aimed at creating projects with all approvals, land available for allocation and with the complete detailed project reports for adoption/ investment by investors; and to identify issues that need to be resolved in order to attract and finalise the investments and put forth before the empowered group.   "The decision will make India a more investor-friendly destination and give a fillip to the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat...by handholding and further smoothening investment inflows into the country. This will give a boost to the economy and open up immense direct and indirect employment potential in various sectors," the statement said. It added the government is determined to put in place an investment friendly ecosystem that strongly supports the domestic investor as well as FDI (foreign direct investment). The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) proposes strategic implementation of an integrated approach that will eventually bring about synergies between ministries/departments and among the central and state governments in investment and related incentive policies, it said. "In the midst of current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India is presented with an opportunity to attract FDI inflows into the country especially from large companies which seek to diversify their investments into new geographies and mitigate risks," it said.  Also, ramping up production across product lines will help to serve big markets in the US, EU, China and elsewhere and the proposal aims to take advantage of these opportunities from the global economic situation to make India among the largest players in the global value chain, it added. "This new mechanism will reinforce India's vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25," it added.  FDI in India grew by 13 per cent to a record of USD 49.97 billion in the 2019-20 financial year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rosenstein defends naming special counsel for Russia inquiry

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending his decision to appoint a special counsel to scrutinise ties between Donald Trumps 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, telling senators Wednesday that he thought it was the best ...

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day; death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860: Health department.

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860 Health department....

Germany won't punish players for George Floyd protests

The German soccer federation will not punish players who protest against the killing of George Floyd and racism. Several players in Germany have made statements with gestures or messages on their clothing since Floyd died on May 25 after a ...

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020