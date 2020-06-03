Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Railways to resume Murmansk rail traffic by June 23

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:35 IST
Russian Railways to resume Murmansk rail traffic by June 23

Passenger and cargo rail transportation between the northern port city of Murmansk and the rest of Russia will resume by June 23 after it was halted because of the collapse of the only railway bridge linking the two, Russian Railways said on Wednesday. The foundations of the bridge across the river Kola were washed away by rapidly melting snow and strong water flows on Saturday, and the bridge gave way on Monday, the Emergencies Ministry said earlier this week.

Russian Railways said rail traffic to Murmansk would resume by June 23 using a temporary structure that will be set up to circumvent the collapsed bridge. The railway operator has already imposed a temporary moratorium on the loading of goods to the Murmansk transport hub. Russian Railways said it would complete the construction of a new rail bridge in early October.

Murmansk, located 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) northwest of Moscow, is an important transport hub in the Russian Arctic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rosenstein defends naming special counsel for Russia inquiry

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending his decision to appoint a special counsel to scrutinise ties between Donald Trumps 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, telling senators Wednesday that he thought it was the best ...

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day; death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860: Health department.

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860 Health department....

Germany won't punish players for George Floyd protests

The German soccer federation will not punish players who protest against the killing of George Floyd and racism. Several players in Germany have made statements with gestures or messages on their clothing since Floyd died on May 25 after a ...

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020