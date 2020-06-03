Left Menu
Development News Edition

As liquor sales drop, makers urge Delhi govt to cut special corona cess

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:15 IST
As liquor sales drop, makers urge Delhi govt to cut special corona cess

Liquor sales have dropped “drastically” in the national capital in May, prompting the makers to urge the government to reduce the 70 per cent special corona cess imposed on alcoholic beverages. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has requested the Delhi government to immediately bring Corona pandemic cess to a "realistic and sustainable” level pointing out sales data of the capital city for the month of May.

“From the data available, it appears that our apprehensions were correct. Despite initial surge, the sale of liquor has fallen drastically in Delhi in the month of May over the same period last year,” CIABC Director General Vnod Giri said in a letter to the state government. It also said that any such reduction in the levy would help the stakeholders of the sector including the industry and government.

“We once again request you to bring the 70 per cent cess on alcoholic beverages down to a realistic and sustainable level. It is evident that such a move will benefit all lawful stakeholders in the industry, i.e., the government, companies, trade, and consumers,” he said. CIABC is the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry and its members include most major Indian companies who manufacture and market their product range in India and abroad. Last month, several states imposed additional tax on liquor, after sales resumed in the third phase of the lockdown.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal imposed 75, 70 and 40 per cent additional levy, respectively on liquor. PTI KRH MKJ MKJ.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

We hope US' non-immigration visa review will consider benefits of H1-B visa: FS

India hopes the US review of non-immigration visa will take into account the long term benefits of H1-B visa for American competitiveness and not affect the provision of essential services at this critical hour of the COVID-19 outbreak, For...

India launches jobs plan for migrants in 'testing times'

India on Wednesday unveiled a jobs plan for testing times in a bid to get migrants back at work after the worlds biggest coronavirus lockdown stripped millions of their livelihood.With a mammoth repatriation effort underway, tens of thousan...

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. With the severe success of Season 3, the anime enthusiasts are passionate to know when Season 4 will be released.Many fans are applauding the new trailer of Attac...

Cyclone Nisarga weakens further; now a deep depression

After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a deep depression late evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The process of landfall, which began at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020