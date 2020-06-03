Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST NAA finds Philips India guilty of profiteering Rs 4.53 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:05 IST
GST NAA finds Philips India guilty of profiteering Rs 4.53 lakh

The GST anti-profiteering authority has found Philips India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit of more than Rs 4.53 lakh to consumers. The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) had ordered Directorate General of Anti Profiteering (DGAP) to conduct investigation into the complaint against the MNC firm for not reducing the price of its 'Food Processor' after implementation of the GST from July 1, 2017. The DGAP found that the tax rate on the food processor was reduced to 28 per cent after implementation of Goods and Services Tax from 29.80 per cent pre-GST.

The DGAP found that the food processor was being imported from abroad and hence Philips was paying 12.50 per cent countervailing duty on the MRP apart from Value Added Tax (ranging between 12.50-15.95 per cent. Therefore, the average tax incidence was 29.80 per cent in the pre-GST era.  "It is observed that DGAP has computed the amount of profiteering (between July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018) based on documents/data provided by the Respondent (Philips India) himself. Therefore, we hold that the Respondent has profiteered by an amount of Rs 4,53,949," the NAA said in its order. The authority directed Philips to deposit the profiteered amount, along with 18 per cent interest, to the Consumer Welfare Fund within three months.

The NAA in its order said that Philips India has been engaged in supply of several other products, prices of which has been impacted at the time of introduction of GST.  "Since the DGAP has established that the Respondent has contravened the provisions of Section 171 of the CGST Act 2017, while selling the product 'Food Processor', it becomes inevitable to investigate the profiteering aspect in respect of other impacted products too which have been supplied by the Respondent," it said. The NAA directed DGAP to investigate into all the other impacted products which have been supplied by the Respondent and submit a detailed report.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICCR planning courses on Indian tradition and culture

The ICCR is planning online courses on traditional Indian knowledge systems TIKS to inform youngsters and others about Indian culture and traditions, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Wednesday. Courses on TIKS will include training...

Spain extends its state of emergency until June 21

The Spanish government on Wednesday secured parliaments backing for a final extension to the state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus epidemic and which will now last until June 21. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought to extend ...

Militia kills 16 villagers in Democratic Republic of Congo raid

Militia fighters killed 16 people in a raid on a village in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of ethnic attacks that the United Nations has said could be crimes against humanity. The CODECO militi...

Austria lifting coronavirus border checks with all neighbours bar Italy

Austria is lifting coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.Austria borders eight countries and had agreed with Switzerl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020