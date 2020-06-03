Left Menu
Assam can be gateway to south-east Asian markets: Official

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:14 IST
Assam can be gateway to south-east Asian markets: Official

Assam with its strategic location can serve as the gateway to the south-east Asian markets and has emerged as a preferred investment destination, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Wednesday. The state is at the centre of the south-east Asia which envisions strengthening of trade links and people-to- people ties between India and the ASEAN countries, he said in a webinar interaction with members of a European Business Group.

During the interaction, Krishna highlighted the state's main sectors such as agriculture, tea, petrochemicals, oil and gas, energy, tourism and food processing. He showcased Assam as a favourable investment destination, while interacting with ambassadors to India and commercial counsellors.

The chief secretary pointed out that the European Union is India's largest trading partner accounting for EUR 80 billion worth of goods trade in 2019. Industries and Commerce Department commissioner and secretary K K Dwivedi presented advantages of Assam in terms of its connectivity, natural resources, skilled workforce, institutions of higher learning, investor-friendly policies and ease of business among others.

European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) Director Poul V Jensen requested for an institutional mechanism for meaningful engagement for mutual benefits. The webinar was conducted by the state Industries and Commerce Department and facilitated by EBG Federation, India which aims at promoting Europe as India's preferred business partner.

