Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xero data highlights urgency of prompt payment to SMEs for economic recovery

Last month Government ministers wrote to significant private enterprises and the banking industry to request they join efforts by government agencies to support SMEs with prompt payment targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-06-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 08:19 IST
Xero data highlights urgency of prompt payment to SMEs for economic recovery
“Xero has reinforced the government’s call for significant private enterprises to help support the economic recovery by paying their bills promptly,” said Stuart Nash. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister for Small Business says new data from Xero highlights the urgency of prompt payment practices to small and medium enterprises as we move into economic recovery.

Last month Government ministers wrote to significant private enterprises and the banking industry to request they join efforts by government agencies to support SMEs with prompt payment targets.

Today Xero has released an analysis of SME cash flow under Alert Level 4. It shows business revenue began to fall once the first COVID19 case was notified in February, prior to the lockdown in late March.

"Xero has reinforced the government's call for significant private enterprises to help support the economic recovery by paying their bills promptly," said Stuart Nash.

"The government has a target of 95% of invoices paid in 10 working days. We know many significant private enterprises are working hard to do the same, to support their people and their suppliers.

"We asked most of the top 50 companies on the NZX to step up to support the small business sector with prompt payments. We have had a positive response from several companies in the banking, transport, energy and primary industries.

"For example, Fonterra has confirmed it is seeking to accelerate payments to its 10,000 farming businesses and 5,000 small vendors who have business with Fonterra worth up to $300,000. Electronic invoicing will also enable faster payments.

"All businesses across supply chains have a part to play in keeping cash moving and keeping the economy moving. SMEs have been hit hard by the global pandemic. Now more than ever, they need to be treated fairly as we emerge into a recovery phase.

"The new research also highlights the importance of SMEs of the wage subsidy, which has cushioned the blow of the economic shock caused by COVID19.

"The vast majority of businesses who accessed it were small businesses. By late May more than 214,000 self-employed business owners had received the wage subsidy, as well as another 172,000 businesses with under 20 staff.

"Meanwhile more than 69,000 small businesses have applied for interest-free government loans to support cash flow and provide much-needed working capital. Almost $1.2 billion in lending has been sought under the small business loan scheme.

"Cash flow is crucial to kick-starting the economic recovery for our small businesses," said Mr Nash.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil ...

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFAs executive committee wil...

Frankfurt beats struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the hosts hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Fi...

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiners report. A report in The New York Times NYT cited the full autopsy released by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020