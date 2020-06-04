Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dempsey Wood signs pledge to become smokefree workplace by 2025

“It’s fantastic to see a large company like Dempsey Wood leading the way by making a real commitment to the health and wellbeing of their staff and wider whānau,” says Mihi Blair, Operations Manager, Ready Steady Quit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-06-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:09 IST
Dempsey Wood signs pledge to become smokefree workplace by 2025
 Dempsey Wood’s pledge will contribute towards the New Zealand Government’s goal of being a smokefree nation and having 5% fewer New Zealanders smoking by 2025. Image Credit: Pixabay

One of NZ's most successful civil contractors knows the health of its workforce is a top priority. To celebrate World Smokefree Day 2020, Dempsey Wood will sign a pledge on Wednesday 2 June with specialist quit smoking service Ready Steady Quit to become a smokefree workplace by 2025.

"It's fantastic to see a large company like Dempsey Wood leading the way by making a real commitment to the health and wellbeing of their staff and wider whānau," says Mihi Blair, Operations Manager, Ready Steady Quit. "The traditional smoko-break has been a kiwi institution in the construction industry and it takes a real commitment from the very top of organisations to support their employees to become smoke-free and foster a positive and healthy work environment."

Blair confirms that 34% of Māori and Pacific work in site-based roles and with smoking rates for Māori and Pacific higher than non-Māori and non-Pacific it makes sense to provide support to a smokefree life in the workplace. "It would be great if other industries followed Dempsey Wood's example."

"Our team here at Dempsey Wood are family, so helping support a healthy environment is a must for us. We've had a focus on health and the wellbeing of our workforce for a long time and signing this pledge is an extension of that commitment" says Conal Dempsey, Managing Director.

"Creating policies that reflect our commitment is also important, we'll support our people in the workplace with access to quit coaching sessions during work hours (rather than having to use lunchtimes or breaks) access to nicotine replacement therapy, a recognition programme for those that are successful and a workplace environment that supports them to remain smokefree into the future.

Dempsey Wood's pledge will contribute towards the New Zealand Government's goal of being a smokefree nation and having 5% fewer New Zealanders smoking by 2025.

The pledge builds on the work Dempsey Wood has done over the past few years to support its team in becoming smokefree.

One staff member who is pleased to have kicked the habit is Penny Tuhoro. Penny had been smoking for 38 years, starting at the tender age of 11 and although she had tried quitting on several occasions she found the cravings set in very quickly so could not see it through, despite wanting to be smokefree for her children.

Penny says "What really made the difference for me giving up was having the support of my employer and being able to get quit coaching at work, it meant I didn't have to attend an appointment outside of work hours when I'm busy with kids. It was also fun doing it with my workmates, we encouraged each other.

My workmates forget I don't smoke, they still shout Pen gotta ciggy, gotta light, gotta filter, gotta paper? And now I just say, gotta give it up cuz!"

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil ...

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFAs executive committee wil...

Frankfurt beats struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the hosts hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Fi...

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiners report. A report in The New York Times NYT cited the full autopsy released by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020