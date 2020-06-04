Left Menu
Development News Edition

India could've faced unmitigated disaster had govt not taken timely action on COVID-19: Adani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:53 IST
India could've faced unmitigated disaster had govt not taken timely action on COVID-19: Adani

India could have faced unmitigated disaster with global ramifications had the government delayed taking decisions based on best available information following the COVID-19 outbreak, billionaire Gautam Adani said. The chairman of infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group also said it was an opportune time to make a bet on India as it will be one of the world's top consumption centres, manufacturing and service hubs and a beacon of stable democratic governance.

"What we must realise is that there are no absolute right or wrong ideas. What is required during an unprecedented crisis like COVID-19, is a Government that is willing to make decisions based on best available information at a given point of time and constantly adapting as new information becomes available. "For this, the Indian Government and bureaucracy must be complimented," Adani said in the Chairman's message section of Adani Enterprises' annual report released on Wednesday.

"Countries with greater resources than ours have struggled and while our battle with the virus is far from over, I have no hesitation in stating that had the decisions that got made been delayed we could have been facing an unmitigated disaster that would not just impact India but have global ramifications," he added. Yes, business has suffered immensely, lives and jobs have been lost, and the migrant worker crisis saddened the entire nation, but the consequences of the unknown alternates would be far grimmer, Adani said.

Terming the parts played by leaders, doctors, healthcare workers, police, army, street vendors and citizens to support each other during pandemic as "truly what defines India and its resiliency", Adani said the government is now able to do direct benefits transfer as a result of the integrated approach it has built through the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile linking systems. "Sitting where we are today, I can say that history is in process of being scripted. I will be the first to admit that I have no way of predicting the short or mid-term possible economic outcomes as a result of COVID-19.

"However, there cannot be any denying the fact that India over the next several decades will be a market continuously on the up and one that simply cannot be ignored," he said. It will be one of the world's top consumption centres, manufacturing and service hubs and a beacon of stable democratic governance, the billionaire said, adding if there was a time to make a bet on India, there may not be a better time than now.

"What I can predict is that on the other side of this crisis will emerge massive new opportunities, will emerge great new leaders, will emerge terrific businesses, and will emerge a few stronger nations. Those that succeed will be the ones that understand that resilience is built on the other side of the tunnel of crisis and we are already getting ready for this," he said. About group performance, he said each one of the six publicly traded companies performed well "even as we started to confront the trying circumstances following the first few weeks of 2020." While the group may have to do need-based course correction in strategies in the wake of the challenge it faces, the roadmap remains clear, he said.

At the group level, the focus is on optimising capital utilisation, redesigning the organisational structure to minimise risk in businesses and funding operations in phases, Adani said. During the year, the group has been able to bring strategic global equity partners in Adani Gas Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), he said, adding the total investment is USD 1.6 billion which will help drive future growth of businesses.

AEML (part of Adani Transmission) recently completed an investment grade, USD 1 billion bond issuance, the first by a private integrated utility from India, he said. The issue generated significant interest from international investors and was oversubscribed 5.9 times.

"I must also mention here that APSEZ raised USD 750 million by selling overseas bonds, the proceeds from which would be used for fund expansion and further reduce the cost of debt and progressively further deleverage the balance sheet. "In the preceding 12 months, the Group has successfully placed seven bonds in the international markets, totaling to USD 4.26 billion," he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Hong Kong's China national anthem bill aims to legislate "respect"

Hong Kongs legislature is voting on a controversial bill that would criminalize abuse of Chinas national anthem. Voting got underway in the legislature on Thursday, when a final vote is expected. Protests outside the legislature are expecte...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO will resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the coronavirus, its chief said, after those running the study briefly stopped giving it to new patients on health concerns.DEATHS AND I...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global vaccine summitBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a global vaccine summit on Thursday, urging nations to pledge funding for vaccinations against infectious diseases t...

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers protest amid anthem bill debate

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a protest in the Legislative Council on Thursday during a debate over a national anthem bill at which voting on amendments got underway.A final vote is expected later on Thursday on the bill, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020