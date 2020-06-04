Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:11 IST
Ashok Leyland drives in BSVI-compliant truck range based on modular platform

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday launched BSVI range of medium and heavy trucks based on a new modular platform. The new modular truck range, under the brand name AVTR, is a first-of-its-kind in the Indian commercial vehicle industry giving customers multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform.

Customers can now configure the entire range of rigid trucks, tippers and tractors in the 18.5 to 55 tonnes category as per their business needs. "The AVTR will take our customers to the next level of trucking and they will reap the benefits of modularity. This unique modular platform puts us on the global map of commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said. The new platform, which has been developed at an investment of Rs 500 crore, would help the company to expand its reach in international markets, he said on a video call.

"This (modular platform) gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said. The company would look at enhancing exports in African and Middle East countries and also look to establish foothold in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, he added.

The new platform has been extensively tested in different terrains and done over 60 lakh kilometres of field running, Sondhi said. Ashok Leyland COO Anuj Kathuria said the company will roll out the AVTR range from different plants across the country where it has done necessary modifications.

The company is also looking to scale up its sales and service network across the country, he noted. "From 450 touchpoints in 2010, we have expanded to 3,000 touchpoints now. We plan to have one touch point every 50 kms across the country," he added.

Ashok Leyland is among the top ten truck makers globally, besides being among the top five bus makers worldwide. The company currently has manufacturing operations across nine countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, the UK and Kenya.

